Government Jobs in Kenya – Rural Electrification Authority

The Rural Electrification Authority, a State Corporation established under the Energy Act No. 12 of 2006, is mandated to enhance provision of electricity in the rural areas of Kenya. It is also the lead agency in the development and promotion of renewable energy in Kenya.

Through its mandate, the Authority seeks to improve the socio-economic well-being of Kenyans living in rural areas. Since commencing operations in the 2008/09 financial year, the Authority has endeavoured to realize this objective and through its efforts, 70% of all the public facilities now have electricity.

Moving forward, the Authority will put more focus on renewable energy to provide electricity to areas far away from the national grid network.

The Authority is looking for experienced, highly motivated and results oriented individuals to fill vacancies in the organization. The applicants must be self-driven individuals who are focused and committed to driving the REA mandate.

They will work with their departmental teams in spearheading/embracing innovations, work ethics and must possess high level of integrity.

Applications are invited from professionals who meet ALL the minimum qualifications for the following position:

Manager, Finance and Administration

REA 3

One (1) Post on Permanent and Pensionable Terms Service.

The Manager will be responsible for proper financial management in the Authority and will report to the General Manager Corporate Services.

The Manager shall provide advisory functions to the top management on financial matters affecting the Authority.

He/she shall also provide oversight of administration function.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Preparation of robust financial systems and procedures to guide financial matters in the Authority;

· Develop financial controls to ensure prudent usage and management of financial resources;

· Preparation and submission of financial statements as required by the law;

· Develop and evaluate financial systems and make recommendations for improvement;

· Identify incidences of non-compliance with laid down financial systems and financial risks facing the Authority;

· Liaise with other Departments so as to ensure that financial and related regulations are complied with and where applicable give procedural guidance including dealing with any staff enquiries on any payment related matters;

· Develop and implement expenditure controls so as to ensure that financial expenditure is planned, controlled and properly authorized;

· Preparation of the department’s budget and consolidation of the directorate’s budget.

· Preparation of Authority’s annual budget by consolidation of all departmental budgets as per Government Policy and presentation to the Board for approval;

· Submission of annual budget to Government as required by law;

· Oversee the mobilization of financial resources to support the programs in the strategic plan;

· Coordinate the preparation of the Authority’s annual work plans and budgets;

· Carry out budgetary control;

· Management of accounts payables and receivable;

· Oversee the management of the Authority’s financial investment and assets;

· Ensuring correct maintenance of customers and suppliers records for the purpose of payment;

· Co-ordinate financial audit by the Kenya National Audit Office (KENAO) the end and respond to all issues raised in the management letter;

· Advise on Government policies on financial matters;

· Preparation of monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual performance reports and submit them to the General Manager, Corporate services;

· Administer all Authority offices at HQ and all the field offices, ensuring that they are well provided;;

In charge of stores management in the Authority;

Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:- Commerce (Accounting option); Commerce (Finance option); Business Administration (Accounting option) or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Master’s degree in any relevant field from a recognized institution;

· Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA) or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

· Leadership or Management course is an added advantage;

· Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution.

Experience and Competencies:

· At least eight (8) years’ relevant working experience, three(3) of which must be at management level;

· Be proficient in accounting packages;

· Certificate in Management Course lasting not less than three (3) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Demonstrate values of governance as provided in the Constitution of Kenya;

· Meets the requirements of the chapter six of the constitution.









Manager, Internal Audit

REA 3

One (1) Post

Permanent and Pensionable Terms

(Re-Advertisement)

The job holder will be responsible for ensuring that the organisation has proper internal controls and ensures that both financial and non-financial procedures and processes are put in place and complied with.

The Manager will be responsible to the Board operationally and to the Chief Executive Officer Administratively.

He/she will provide advisory functions to top management and the Audit Committee of the Board on matters relating to organisational Audits and Risks.

Duties and responsibilities:

· Develop and review operational and management systems, policies and guidelines;

· Oversee the development and implementation of fraud investigation strategy;

· Develop and oversee the implementation of a risk assessment framework;

· Develop and review audit techniques and procedures;

· Develop and review internal controls;

· Develop audit plans, setting targets and budgets;

· Publish audit reports;

· Interpret prevailing policies for sound auditing principles, practices and controls;

· Compile periodic management audit reports;

· Preparing and submitting audit reports to the Board Audit Committee;

· Report on the implementation of annual audit work plans to the Board Audit Committee;

· Providing secretarial services to the Board Audit Committee;

· Develop and monitor performance targets;

· Manage and develop staff in the Department;

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting option); Commerce (Finance option); Business Administration (Accounting option) or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Master’s degree in any relevant field from a recognized institution;

· CPA (K), Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Be a Certified Information System Auditor (C.I.S.A) from a recognised institution;

· Be Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK);

· Leadership or Management course is an added advantage;

· Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution.

Experience and Competencies:

· At least eight (8) years’ relevant working experience, three(3) of which must be at management level;

· High integrity and professional standards;

· Outstanding professional competence in legal audit frame work as reflected in work performance and results;

· Communication skills;

· Decision making and problem solving skills;

· Communication skills;

· Analytical Skills;

· Meets the requirements of chapter six of the constitution.









General Manager, Directorate of Corporate Services

REA 2

One (1) Post

Five (5) Years Contract on Renewable Terms of Service

The General Manager will be in charge of Finance and Administration, Human Resource, Information & Communication Technology, Corporate Communication, Legal Services Departments, and Stores and Security Divisions, and provide administrative service to Board Secretariat and Procurement Departments.

Duties and responsibilities:

· Provides strategic direction in the management of Human Resource in the Authority;

· Ensures that REA adopts and implements effective strategies for the deployment of ICT infrastructure through developing and implementing the ICT strategy and policy;

· Ensure proper financial management in the Authority including, budgeting and budget control, cash and management, compilation of statutory financial report and preparation of final accounts;

· Oversee preparation of Authority’s annual budget by consolidation of all departmental budgets as per Government Policy and presentation to the Board for approval;

· Developing and ensuring effectiveness of performance Management systems;

· Formulate and implement creative communications strategies and public relations programs;

· Promote a positive corporate image of the Authority;

· Ensures that the Authority’s legal obligations are met in accordance with the Authority’s mandate;

· Ensuring that the Authority Comply with the Procurement and Disposal Act 2015;

· Provide advisory functions to the top management on matters relating to the security of staff and equipment of REA;

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in any relevant field from a recognized institution ;

· Master degree in any relevant field from a recognized institution;

· Leadership or Management course is an added advantage

· Member of a relevant professional body.

Experience and Competencies:

· At least twelve (12) years’ work experience and at least 6 years at a senior management level;

· High knowledge level in a busy environment;

· Decision making and problem solving skills;

· Strong leadership ,planning and supervisory skills;

· Report writing skills;

· Demonstrated integrity;

· Action oriented;

· Conflict resolution;

· Meets the requirements of chapter six of the constitution.









General Manager, Directorate of Research, Strategy and Planning

Rea 2

One (1) Post

Five (5) Years Contract on Renewable Terms of Service

The General Manager will be in-charge of matters relating to Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation; Research and Strategy and Business Development Departments and Quality Assurance and Risk Management Divisions.

Duties and responsibilities:

· Provides corporate strategic direction and coordination of the directorate;

· Spearhead the development and implementation of the Authority’s strategic plan.

· Ensure Rural Electrification Authority adopts and implements effective strategies for Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation of REA programs that deliver maximum value for the Authority;

· Overseeing the implementation of REA’s Strategic plan, promoting innovation, research and ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements;

· Provide advisory functions to the top management on strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation, research and innovation, business opportunities and corporate marketing strategies, quality assurance and Risk management strategies;

· Ensure Quality assurance of the Authority products and services and maintenance of the Quality Management System in accordance with the applicable Standard;

· Managing Corporate performance targets;

· Overseeing the preparation and implementation of the organisational performance contract and preparing monthly, quarterly and annual Performance contract reports;

· Preparation of annual business plans for development activities for the Authority as per the strategic plan;

· Reset proposals on annual projects for the organisation ensuring fair distribution of resources across counties;

· Co-ordinate the performance of all the departments;

· Oversee the development of REA Master plan;

· Ensuring that research and innovation is embedded in all areas of operations in the organisation to ensure achievement of organisational mandate;

· Establish operational linkages with other departments within the organisation;

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in any relevant field from a recognized institution;

· Master degree in any relevant field from a recognized institution;

· Leadership or Management course is an added advantage.

· Member of a professional body.

Experience and Competencies:

· At least twelve (12) years working experience and at least 6 years at a senior management level;

· High Knowledge level in a busy environment ;;

· Decision making and problem solving skills;

· Strong leadership ,planning and supervisory skills;

· Report writing skills;

· Demonstrated integrity;

· Action oriented;

· Conflict resolution;

· Meets the requirements of chapter six of the constitution.









Manager, Information Communication and Technology

REA 3

One (1) Post- On Permanent and Pensionable Terms

(Re-Advertisement).

The Manager will oversee the acquisition, Design, development, implementation and support of the ICT systems in Rural Electrification Authority and will report to the General Manager Corporate Services.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Develop and implement ICT Departmental plans, policies, systems, norms and procedures and coordinate preparation of annual Departmental Performance Contracts;

· Monitoring and evaluating implementation of ICT systems and staff performance Contracts;

· Advising the REA management on ICT systems and infrastructure;

· Approve technical specifications for all ICT equipment by ensuring standards for Voice, Radio, Video and Data communications/IT networks for all offices/stations of the Authority are adhered to ;

· Provide technical leadership and guidance on matters pertaining to ICT as necessary and ensure timely delivery of projects;

· Participate in formulation of ICT systems design standards and ensure that they are adhered to;

· Supervise and provide guidance to procured ICT consultants, implementers and suppliers;

· Manage human, financial and material resources assigned to the department;

· Providing advisory functions to top management on all matters relating to the implementation ICT systems;

· Preparing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, annual performance reports and submit them to the General Manager Corporate Services;

· Ensures that the acquired systems support the Authority’s core function of projects implementation, management and control and further support effective communication and information sharing;

· Develop clear procedures on the distribution and issuance of ICT resources;

· Any other duty that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or IT, Information Systems or related field from a recognized institution ;

· Master of Science in Computer Science/IT or Information Systems or related field from a recognized institution;

· Member of the Computer Society of Kenya or other relevant professional bodies is an added advantage;

· Leadership or Management course is an added advantage;

· SAP Advance Business Applications Programming (ABAP/4) is an added advantage.

Experience and Competencies:

· Eight (8)years’ relevant working experience, 3 years of which must be at management level;

· High integrity and professional standards;

· Outstanding professional competence in legal audit frame work as reflected in work performance and results;

· Prior experience in managing a department in a busy environment;

· Decision making and problem solving skills;

· Meets the requirements of chapter six of the constitution.









Manager, Legal Services

REA 3

One (1) Post On Permanent and Pensionable Terms

(Re-Advertisement)

The Manager will be responsible for playing an advisory role to the top management on legal issues and will report to the General Manager, Corporate Services.

The Job holder will also ensure that the Authority’s legal obligations are met in accordance with the Rural Electrification Authority mandate.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Providing legal advice to management on all legal matters;

· Develop a comprehensive Legal framework for the Authority;

· Identification of all compliance issues in all the departments;

· Carry out annual legal audits prepare a report and present it to the General Manager Corporate Services;

· Negotiate, draft and review contracts, agreements and other legal instruments;

· Drafting legal opinions;

· Developing the targets for the staff of the department in consultation with the General Manager, Corporate Services;

· Carry out insurance needs analysis for REA staff, equipment and construction materials;

· Manage insurances for the Authority staff and equipment;

· Development of partnerships instruments between the Authority and other partners;

· Preparation of the budget for the Department;

· Preparing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, annual performance reports and submit them to the General Manager Corporate Services;

· Ensuring that all staff meet their targets and submit their performance contract report as expected;

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB ) and Postgraduate diploma in Law from a recognized institution;

· Master’s degree in Commercial Law, Master’s in Business Administration, Economics or related field from a recognized institution;

· Registered with Law Society of Kenya (LSK), and Qualified Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya (ICPSK);An advocate of the high court with a current practicing certificate;

· Leadership or Management course is an added advantage.

Experience and Competencies:

· At least eight(8) years relevant work experience, three (3) of which must be at management level;

· Prior experience at a managerial level in charge of a units and /or sections;

· Specialized legal management Skills;

· Decision making and problem solving skills;

· Report and Minutes writing skills;

· Clear demonstration of Litigation skills;

· Strong leadership, planning and Supervisory skills;

· Demonstrated integrity;

· Meets the requirements of chapter six of the constitution.





Application Procedure:

a) Apply for a position through a standard one-page letter, attaching a detailed CV and copies of certificates;

b) All applicants MUST

(i) Complete a BIO DATA form which can be obtained HERE from the REA website and send the same IN SOFT (NOT SCANNED) to the Chief Executive Officer on jobs@rea.co.ke.

(ii) In addition to the Bio Data form, submit HARD COPIES of their applications together with their updated Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and professional certificates before or on the closing date.

c) Candidates must submit Tax Compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority, Clearance Certificates from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and Higher Education Loans Board; and a valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

e) Qualified persons including physically challenged, youth and female candidates are encouraged to apply.

f) Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applications should reach:

The Chief Executive Officer,

Rural Electrification Authority,

Kawi House, Block C/South C-Bellevue,

P.O Box 34585-00100,

Nairobi.

On/or before 31st January, 2018.