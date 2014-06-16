Government Jobs in Kenya - NITA (13 Vacancies)

Accountant

(Grade 8) HRA/DFLA/05/2017

National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) is a State Corporation established under the Industrial Training (Amendment) Act of 2011. The mandate of the Authority is to promote the highest standards in the quality and efficiency of industrial training in Kenya and ensure an adequate supply of properly trained manpower at all levels in the industry.

The Authority wishes to recruit results oriented Kenyan citizens with drive, vision and creativity to fill various positions at its Headquarters based in Nairobi and other centers to ensure delivery of its mandate.

Responsibilities

· Day-to-day operation in the accounting unit;

· Dealing with all accounting procedures and routine matters effectively;

· Performing basic range of Management accounting

· Assisting in preparation of final accounts and statements;

· Collecting and compiling data for budgeting purposes;

· General supervision of accounts staff including their training and development.

Qualification

· Have a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, or Business Management specializing in Finance or Accounting or any other related field from a recognized institution;

· Have attained full accounting qualifications (CPA (final),ACCA) or equivalent qualification;

· Have at least three (3) years’ relevant work experience;

· Be proficient in Financial management based computer application skills;

· Have demonstrated a high degree in work ethics and competencies.

How to Apply

Interested persons are required to download and duly fill the JOB APPLICATION FORM REF. NO. NITA /HR & ADM/HRP/01 from the NITA website. In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates,testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport with envelopes clearly marked the position being applied for and addressed to: ​

DIRECTOR GENERAL NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL TRAINING AUTHORIT P.O. Box 74494- 00200 NAIROBI.

Applications must also be submitted by email to recruit@nita.go.ke to reach by Friday 19 th January 2018 at 5.00p.m

Security Officer

(Grade 6) HRA/DHRA/08/2017

Responsibilities

· Assisting in the formulation and implementation of security policies and

· procedures.

· Ensuring the security for NITA staff and assets;

· Monitoring of security conditions and conduct from both external and internal

· sources;

· Identifying security risks and advising on appropriate risk mitigation strategies;

· Ensuring security compliance at All NITA premises;

· Ensuring screening of visitors to Authority`s premises;

· Preventing loss of Authority property through theft, fire, or pilferages;

· Coordinating security activities on areas of deployment;

· Liaising with other government security organs on security matters affecting

· the Authority

· Coordinating security drills in the Authority;

· Securing of evidence in the event of any occurrence;

Qualifications

· Have a diploma in Security Management or equivalent;

· Have at least served for five (5) years of professional experience in Security Management;

· Be in Possession of a current Certificate of Good conduct;

· Have attended a supervisory skills course of not less than four (4) weeks:

· Have clean record of discharge from Kenya Disciplined Forces;

· Be computer literate

How to Apply

Interested persons are required to download and duly fill the JOB APPLICATION FORM REF. NO. NITA /HR & ADM/HRP/01 from the NITA website. In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates,testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport with envelopes clearly marked the position being applied for and addressed to: ​

DIRECTOR GENERAL NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL TRAINING AUTHORITY P.O. Box 74494- 00200 NAIROBI.

Applications must also be submitted by email to recruit@nita.go.ke to reach by Friday 19 th January 2018 at 5.00p.m.

Senior ICT Officer





(Grade 10) – HRA/ICT/O1/2017

Responsibilities

· Carrying out systems analysis, design and programme development in liaison with users;

· Developing, implementing and maintaining of systems;

· Ensuring adherence to established ICT standards;

· Supervising and compiling overall systems documentation;

· Advising on ICT related issues;

· Supervising, installation certification, repairs and maintenance of information communication technology equipment and associated peripherals;

· Developing and maintaining ICT standards;

· Recommending and supervising hardware/software specification for ICT equipment;

· Logging of problems;

· Drawing and scheduling preventive maintenance;

· Assisting in feasibility studies as assigned.

Qualifications

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in the following field, computer science / information communication technology or electronic/electrical engineering from a recognized institution.

· Have a professional certificate in system administration, software development, computer networking like CISCO, MCSE, MCE, MCSA or any other relevant qualification.

· Be familiar with network computer applications (WAN, LAN, E-mail infrastructure)

· Have served in a similar position for at least five (5) years

· Be a member of a relevant professional body

How to Apply

Interested persons are required to download and duly fill the JOB APPLICATION FORM REF. NO. NITA /HR & ADM/HRP/01 from the NITA website. In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates,testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport with envelopes clearly marked the position being applied for and addressed to: ​

DIRECTOR GENERAL NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL TRAINING AUTHORIT P.O. Box 74494- 00200 NAIROBI.

Applications must also be submitted by email to recruit@nita.go.ke to reach by Friday 19 th January 2018 at 5.00p.m





Corporate Communication Officer





(Grade 8) -HRA/CC/12/2017

Responsibilities

· Implementing the public communication strategy for the Authority

· Creating awareness to the public through mass media on the Authority

· activities and programs;

· Implementing programs for promoting the Authority’s external image and

· promoting good public image;

· Editing and dispatching the information for dissemination to the public and

· the media;

· Liaising with media in a proactive manner to highlight the Authority’s roles in

· promotion of industrial training and other related issues;

· Gathering information on programmes and significant events and the impact on

· customers;

· Organizing events under the guidance of the head of Corporate Communications.

Qualifications

· Have a Degree in Communication / Journalism /Public Relations/International

· Relations or its equivalent from a recognized Institution; OR A Degree in Social Sciences and a Post Graduate Diploma in Communication /Journalism/Public

· Relations/International Relations or its equivalent from a recognized Institution.

· Have at least two (2) years relevant work experience,

· Have Advanced Computer Application skills;

· Have excellent written and oral communication skills and good interpersonal Skills.

How to Apply

Interested persons are required to download and duly fill the JOB APPLICATION FORM REF. NO. NITA /HR & ADM/HRP/01 from the NITA website. In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates,testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport with envelopes clearly marked the position being applied for and addressed to: ​ DIRECTOR GENERAL NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL TRAINING AUTHORIT P.O. Box 74494- 00200 NAIROBI.

Applications must also be submitted by email to recruit@nita.go.ke to reach by Friday 19 th