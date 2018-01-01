Government Jobs in Kenya - KMTC (37 Vacancies)

Deputy Human Resource Manager

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the following positions tenable at various Campuses of the College:

Terms Of Service: 3 Year Contract

Reference No. KMTC/QP- 23/ EAF/SS 12/ 2017

Location: Nairobi

An officer at this level will deputize the Human Resource Manager in the College.

Responsibilities

· Preparing budgets for the division and personnel emoluments for the College;

· Training and development of staff; placement, deployment and transfer of staff;

· Discipline and promotion of staff; staff establishment and their optimal utilization in the College.

· The officer will ensure that quality management standards are maintained.

Qualifications

· Served for a minimum period of eight (8) years experience with three (3) years in the management capacity in the grade of Principal Human Resource Management Officer or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or in a reputable private sector organization;

· Have a Bachelors Degree in any of the following fields: Sociology, Public/Business Administration, Human Resource Management and CPS (final) or a Diploma in Human Resource Management or Industrial Relations from a recognized institution;

· A Masters degree in Human Resource Management or Industrial Relations or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Attended a Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution;

· Demonstrated a thorough understanding of National goals, policies, objectives and the ability to translate them into human resource management policies and programmes





Corporate Communications Officer

Scale M 12

Terms of Service: 3 Year Contract

Reference No. KMTC/QP- 23/ EAF/SS 9/ 2017

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

· Initiating and developing appropriate communication strategies;

· Preparations of publication materials;

· Maintaining media database;

· Preparation of annual plans and budget;

· Maintaining mailing list of all stakeholders;

· Managing linkages with other stakeholders;

· Organizing protocol and media events.

Qualifications

· Have served in the corporate communications field or in a comparable and relevant position for at least five (5) years with two years in supervisory;

· Have a Bachelors Degree in any of the following fields: Mass Communication, Communication Studies, Journalism , International relations or any other approved equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Have Master Degree in any of the following fields; Mass Communication, Communication

Studies, journalism, International relations or any other approved equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Have a clear understanding of the working of the media;

· Have attended a management course lasting not less than four weeks from a recognized institution

· Possess advanced Computer Application skills;

· Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

· Possess good oral and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili;

· Have demonstrated professional and managerial competence in information work as reflected in work performance and results.





Legal Services Manager





Scale M 14:

Terms of Service: 3 Year Contract

Reference No, KMTC/QP- 23/ EAF/SS 7/ 2017

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

· The Legal Services Manager will be responsible to the Corporation Secretary and shall advise on legal and regulatory matters including advising on negotiations and taking part in corporate agreements;

· Advising on principles of corporate governance;

· Prosecution and representing the College in law courts and quad judicial tribunals.

Qualifications

· Have served in the grade of Chief Legal Officer or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or in a reputable private sector organization for a minimum period of eight (8) years with three (3) years in a management capacity;

· Be an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya;

· Have a Masters degree in Law from a recognized institution;

· Have a Senior Management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Proficiency in Computer Applications

· Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and

· Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.





Finance Manager





Terms of Service: 3 Year Contract

Reference No. KMTC/QP- 23/ EAF/SS 13/ 2017

Location: Nairobi

An officer at this level will head the Finance Division and will be responsible to the Deputy Director (Finance & Administration) for financial control and accounting matters.

Responsibilities

· Planning, co-ordinating, design, implementation and control of financial systems in the college;

· Prioritization of activities, projects and programmes within the college for the purpose of financial allocation in the budget;

· Ensure safe custody of all service performance bonds;

· Developing improved budgetary practices and systems within the college through proper and full costing of all projects and programmes;

· Reviewing financial and physical implementation of major projects and programmes;

· Initiating corrective action on policy changes with regard to user charges for the services rendered.

· Overall budgetary controls with regard to revenue collection and expenditure;

· Designing and developing accounting standards; providing advice on appropriate financial reporting formats;

· Developing guidelines for accounting staff, ensuring proper banking arrangements are in place;

· Establishing positive career structures and policies for accounting / finance staff.

Qualifications

· Served in the grade of Deputy Finance Manager or in an equivalent and comparable position in a recognized institution for a minimum period of ten (10) years with at least five years’ experience in a management capacity;

· A Bachelors Degree in Commerce (Accounting or finance option) from a recognized institution and Certified Public Accountant Examination (final) or its recognized equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· A Masters Degree in Business Administration (Finance / Accounts option) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and Registration of Accountants Board (RAB);

· Attended a Strategic Leadership Development Programme from a recognized institution;

· Be Proficient in Computer Applications

· Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and

· Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.





Housekeeper & Cateress





Scale M8:

Terms of Service: 3 Year Contract

Reference No. KMTC/QP- 23/ EAF/SS 6/ 2017

Location: Various Campuses

Responsibilities

· Preparation of menus, their costing and food delivery;

· Supervision of cleanliness of catering and hostel facilities;

· Management of laundry facilities;

· Maintenance of linen, furniture and beddings;

· Keeping proper records of catering and hostel stores/inventory;

· Receipt, storage and issue of foodstuffs and sundries;

· Supervising and training staff working under him/her.

· Proper and efficient organization and management of meal planning, food production, preparation and delivery.

Qualifications

· A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C- (Minus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Successfully completed a Diploma course in Hotel Management / Institutional

· Management / Food production or its equivalent from a recognized institution and

· Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Clerical Officers





Scale M6:

Terms of Service: 3 Year Contract

Reference No. KMTC/QP- 23/ EAF/SS 8/ 2017

Location: Various Campuses

Work at this level will be carried out under close supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification.

An officer at this level will be deployed in the HRM Unit, general registry, supplies, accounts office, or general office services.

Responsibilities

· Sorting, filing and dispatching letters;

· Maintaining an efficient filing system;

· Processing appointments, promotions, discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;

· Compiling and computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special source of information;

· Preparing payment vouchers;

· Compiling data and drafting simple letters.

Qualifications

· A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- or its approved equivalent;

· Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and

· Proficiency in Computer Applications.





Library Assistant





Scale M8:

Terms Of Service: 3 Year Contract

Reference No. KMTC/QP- 23/ EAF/SS 10/ 2017

Location: Various Campuses

Responsibilities

· Accessioning all new books;

· Classifying and cataloging books;

· Preparing and filing catalog cards for books;

· Compiling `Accessions List for books and dispatch to all technical officers; assisting the Librarian in the readers service operations;

· Issuing publications to Library users;

· Appending amendments to standards;

· Shelving returned books;

· Providing data for quarterly reports.

Qualifications

· A Diploma in Library studies or Information Science or their recognized equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Proficiency in Computer applications; and

· Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution





Driver





Scale M4:

Terms of Service: 3 Year Contract

Reference No. KMTC/QP- 23/ EAF/SS 5/ 2017

Location: Various Campuses

Responsibilities

· Driving a motor vehicle as authorized;

· Carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure;

· Carrying out minor repairs including oiling and greasing;

· Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicle systems;

· Maintenance of work tickets for vehicles assigned; ensuring security and safety for the vehicle on and off the road;

· Ensuring safety of the passengers and/or goods therein;

· Maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle.

Qualifications

· A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KSCE) mean grade D-1- (plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· A valid driving license free from any current endorsement(s) for class (es) of vehicle (s) an officer is required to drive;

· Attended a First-Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution;

· Passed a Suitability test for Driver Grade III;

· Passed Practical Test for Drivers;

· A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police;

· At least two (2) years driving experience; and

· Fulfilled the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Supply Chain Management Assistant





Scale M8:

Terms of Service: 3 Year Contract

Reference No. KMTC/QP- 23/ EAF/SS 11/ 2017

Location: Various Campuses

Responsibilities

· Receiving and issuing and maintaining stores records;

· Supervising attendants in the loading/unloading operations.

Qualifications

· Have a Diploma in Supply Chain Management or its equivalent recognized institution

· Be Proficient in Computer Applications; and

· Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to send their applications, quoting the vacancy position and Reference Number, enclosing updated curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card and a daytime telephone to:

THE DIRECTOR / CEO

KENYA MEDICAL TRAINING COLLEGE

P.O BOX 30195- 00100

NAIROBI

So as to reach him not later than Friday 19th January 2018

Candidates shortlisted for interview will be required to produce

1. A certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

2. Clearance or Compliance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

3. Tax compliance certificate by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA),

4. A clean report from an approved credit Reference Bureau (CRB);

5. Clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The Kenya Medical Training College is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to implementing affirmative action. In this regard women, persons with disability and minorities with the requisite qualifications are encouraged to apply.