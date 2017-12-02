Government Jobs in Kenya – KEPHIS (Many Vacancies)

Legal Officer

Ref: VA/2/12/2017

Responsibilities

· Drafting of agreements, contracts, leases and maintaining records of such transactions.

· Liaising with external legal councils on legal matters affecting the Board.

· Verifying all contracts, agreements, leases in which the Board enters into to ensure compliance.

· Advising the Management on legal aspects of administrative matters.

· Undertaking research on assigned legal issues.

· Collecting and collating research data.

· Vetting and verification of documents before execution by authorized representatives of the Board.

· Liaising with the office of the Attorney General on legal issues affecting the Board in execution of its mandate.

· Prepare witnesses and the evidence as well as presenting the same in court while keeping an updated record of all court cases.

· Collaborate and correspond with external advocates on all pending court cases.

· Attend to internal company queries of legal nature in the facilitation of normal business.

· Assist with Board affairs in the absence of the Corporation secretary.

· Deputize the Corporation Secretary in the performance of company secretarial duties whenever called upon.

· Advising Procurement committees on legal issues.

Qualifications

· Possess a Bachelors of Law Degree or form a recognized institution and an advocate of the High court of Kenya.

· Be computer literate.

· Be conversant with laws of the country and the common practice of the field.

· Three (3) years relevant experience.

· Excellent Microsoft Office skills.

· Excellent problem solving skills and the ability to make decisions independently.

· Can work well under pressure and prioritize work.

· Good communication and report writing skills.





Inspectors

Ref: VA/3/12/2017

Responsibilities

Inspection and grading of agricultural produce at entry/exit points.

Carrying out:

· Field inspections for market compliance;

· Inspection of plant quarantine facilities;

· Inspection of facilities meant for introduction of GMOs;

· Inspection of facilities for holding biological control agents and other beneficial organisms;

· Undertake surveillance and pest risk analysis (PRA).

· Development of emergency response systems and pest management.

· Coordination of farmer advisory services through stakeholder awareness meetings.

Qualifications

· MSC in Crop Protection/ Plant Pathology /Entomology/Molecular Biology/Biotechnology and/or BSC in Agriculture, Horticulture or Agronomy from a recognized University.

· Knowledge on identification, diagnosis and management of pests.

· Knowledge in Pest Risk Analysis, surveillance, general plant health and compliance determination in traded commodities.

· Knowledge on biosafety and biosecurity.

· Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft office packages.

· Ability to work independently, in a team and under pressure.

· Data analysis and report writing skills.

· Scientific publication will be an added advantage.

· Three (3) years relevant experience.

· Knowledge of a Quality Management System





Assistant Inspector





(1 position) – Ref: VA/4/12/2017

Responsibilities

· Inspection and grading of agricultural produce at entry/exit points.

· Field inspections for market compliance.

· Organize and participate in field survey activities.

· Advice producers in the field of market requirements, grade and certify plant produce,

· Manage documentation and plant health database.

· Coordinate farmer advisory services through stakeholder awareness meetings.

Qualifications

· Diploma in applied biology/Plant Protection/Horticulture or Agriculture .

· Knowledge in diagnosis of plant pests, diseases and weeds.

· At least 1 year experience.

· Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft office packages.

· Knowledge of a Quality Management System.

· Ability to work in a team with minimum supervision.





Laboratory Technologist

(1 position) – Ref: VA/5/12/2017

Responsibilities

· Identification of plant pests, diseases and weeds.

· Preparation of laboratory analysis reports and data.

· Sampling, sample handling and preparation of media.

· Maintenance of cultures of insects, bacteria, fungi, among others.

· Maintenance of laboratory equipment.

· Implementation of the Quality Management System of the laboratory.

Qualifications

· A diploma in applied biology/plant pathology/entomology or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

· Ability to run molecular analysis using modern tools such as PCR and ELISA.

· Ability to identify pests, diseases and weeds.

· Knowledgeable in laboratory instrumentation .

· Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft office packages.

· Data analysis and report writing skills.

· Familiarity with laboratory Quality Management system.

· Ability to work in a team with minimum supervision.





Systems Administrator

(1 positions) – Ref: VA/7/12/2017

Responsibilities

· Infrastructure management and support. I.e. LAN, WAN, Servers, firewall/Virus protection, systems backups and Telephone Systems

· System Administration for E-Mail services, Servers, PCs, Networks and Business Applications.

· Information system security Management- Development and enforcing of ICT Security policies and standards.

· Carry out regular or preventative maintenance as required.

· ICT Support Services to KEPHIS staff and external system users at the assigned support office.

· Help Desk Administration – Provide advice, helpdesk and “break-fix” services to internal and external ICT users

· Undertake ICT projects as assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

· Bachelor Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology or any related degree from a recognized University.

· At least 3 (three) years of experience supporting Networks and Servers in a busy environment.

· Relevant Professional Certifications (e.g. Microsoft, CISCO, Cyberoam, HP, VMware, etc.) would be an added advantage

· Good System diagnostic and troubleshooting skills

· Computer Networking Skills (LAN, WAN, MPLS)

· Knowledge of Operating Systems (Windows, Linux, etc.)

· Conversant with virtualization technologies (VMware, XenServer, etc)

· Knowledge of Database Management Systems (MSSQL, MYSQL).





Senior Systems/Database Administrator





(1 position) – Ref: VA/8/12/2017

Responsibilities

· Developing web based software using C# on the ASP.NET MVC Framework; and JAVA Web.

· Developing software solutions for different platforms/ devices as required by the business

· Clear and concise technical documentation

· Business Applications Systems Support. This includes but not limited to Software Provisioning and support;

· Applications Software maintenance; Business Reports developments and preparations; and Web Services support.

· System Administration of Business Applications

· Information system security Management- Development and enforcing of Applications policies and standards

· Website Administration

· Undertake ICT projects as assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

· Masters Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or any related degree from a recognized University.

· At least 5 years of experience in building solutions using C#/ Java.

· Strong practical understanding of Object Oriented Programming concepts

· Excellent knowledge of MS SQL Server / MySQL.

· Strong analytical and problem solving skills with an attention to detail.

· Self-motivated with the ability to prioritize, meet deadlines, and manage own time with changing priorities.

· A results oriented individual who thrives working in a fast paced environment





Chief Systems Administrator





IT Security (1 positions) – Ref: VA/9/12/2017

Responsibilities

· Plan, implement and upgrade security measures and controls

· Protect digital files and information systems against unauthorized access, modification or destruction.

· Maintain data and monitor security access.

· Penetration testing of applications and infrastructure.

· Conduct vulnerability and risk assessment as well as internal and external security audits

· Manage network, intrusion detection and prevention systems.

· Analyze security breaches to determine their root cause.

· Recommend and install appropriate tools and countermeasures.

· Define, implement and maintain corporate security policies.

· Security awareness training.

· Coordinate security plans with outside vendors.

Qualifications

· Masters Degree in Computer Science /Information Technology or any related degree from a recognized University.

· At least Seven (7) years of relevant experience.

· Demonstrated knowledge and experience in Penetration testing and Security assessments of network infrastructure, hosts and applications.

· Relevant Professional Certifications (CISSP, CISM, CISA, CEH).

· Should be a member of a relevant professional body.

· Knowledge and experience in ISO27001 assessment would be an added advantage.

· Good Planning and coordination Skills.





Office Assistant





Ref: VA/10/12/2017 (Naivasha Office)

Responsibilities

· Making appointments and reservations for the office.

· Handling and filling confidential information or any other documents.

· Receiving, sorting, registering and distributing incoming mails for the assigned office for action.

· Handling office files and maintaining an effective filing system.

· Maintaining high standards of cleanliness/hygiene and tidiness within the office.

· Handling all typing duties as may be required.

· Performing basic office administrative duties.

· Attending to all incoming and outgoing calls in office deployed.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Secretarial studies and trained in telephone operations/reception or front office management from a recognized institution.

· Fluency in both oral and written English and Kiswahili.





Drivers





Ref: VA/11/12/2017

Duties

· Transport authorized persons for official duties

· Drive the assigned vehicle ensuring the safety of passengers, vehicle and other road users for the transport of authorized persons

· Responsible for the day to day maintenance including cleanliness of the assigned vehicle.

· Log official trips as per government procedure and policies including mileage, consumption, route etc.

· Ensure vehicle documents are current including display of insurance cover at all times observe traffic rules and regulations

· Report accidents or incidents immediately to the supervisor and ensure that steps required by rules and regulations are taken in case of involvement in accident.

Qualifications

· Possess a KCSE certificate C plain or its KNEC accepted equivalent.

· Possess a clean valid driving license classes BCE and free from any endorsement.

· Have knowledge of driving rules and conversant with road security code.

· Have a valid certificate of good conduct from Kenya Police renewable every two years.

· Passed suitability Drivers Grade Test III.

· Three (3) years relevant experience.

· Basic knowledge in minor vehicle repairs and maintenance.

· Have adequate knowledge of the Highway Code.

· First aid and defensive driving training will be added an advantage.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified individuals should fill the employment application form through the website ( www.kephis.org ) or download the form from the website and send the duly filled form together with copies of academic and professional certificates and national identity card by 22nd January, 2018 to:

The Managing Director,

Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS),

P.O. Box 49592-00100,

NAIROBI.

Use only one method of application: either online through the KEPHIS website or hard copy.

KEPHIS is an equal opportunity employer. Potential candidates from marginalized communities and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.