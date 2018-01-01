Government Jobs in Kenya – Kakamega (Many Vacancies)

Chief Protocol Officer

Job Group ‘P’

Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant position:

Responsibilities

· Planning, organizing and supervising protocol activities of the Government;

· Coordinating all protocol related activities within the division;

· Planning, managing, documenting and reporting on Government Protocol Service;

· Providing protocol support and public relations services;

· Implementing activities and assignments relating to maintaining and enhancing the image of the County Government;

· Facilitating movement, accommodation and appointments for County officials and guests;

· Planning and coordinating protocol service during official events, important meetings and receptions organized by the Government;

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the Director, Governance, Liaison and Communication.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Be a holder of at least a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations, Diplomacy, Public Relations or any other relevant filed from a university recognized in Kenya;

· Master’s Degree in International Relations, Diplomacy, Public Relations or any other relevant field will be an added advantage;

· Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C+ (Plus) and above;

· Have relevant knowledge and experience of not less than five (5) years in a senior position in the Public Service or Private Sector in the portfolio applied for;

· Be a strategic thinker and results oriented;

· Have capacity to work under pressure to meet strict deadlines;

· Be computer literate;

· Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 on Leadership and Integrity.









Protocol Officer

Job Group ‘K’

Responsibilities

· Organizing and coordinating official events;

· Preparing guest lists and seating arrangements;

· Coordinating arrangements for press coverage of official functions;

· Facilitating linkages with other institutions and organizations;

· Ensuring efficient and effective communication with stakeholders and visitors to the Office of the Governor and/or County Government ;

· Facilitating appointments;

· Ensuring proper etiquette for official engagements;

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the Director, Governance, Liaison and Communication.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Be a holder of at least a Bachelor’s Degree from a university recognized in Kenya and a post- graduate qualification in any of the following: Public Relations, International Relations, Diplomacy and Marketing;

· Possession of a Master’s Degree will be an added advantage;

· Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C+ (Plus) and above;

· Have working experience of not less than three (3) years, preferably in Public Relations or Protocol Service;

· Demonstrate understanding and commitment to the values and principles of public service as outlined in articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010;

· Be computer literate;

· Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.





County Chief Reception Officer

Job Group ‘M’

Responsibilities

· Establishing and operationalizing County Reception Unit;

· Coordinating official functions;

· Managing Government guest lists;

· Overseeing logistical arrangements for provision and arrangement of furniture, carpets, decorations, flags, plaques for official functions;

· Providing logistical support for the preparation and distribution of the Governor’s speeches;

· Providing effective front office services;

· Maintaining etiquette and decorum in official functions;

· Providing advice on state gifts, design and preparation of invitation cards and car stickers for official functions;

· Organization of official luncheons, dinners and receptions;

· Overseeing Order of Precedence for protocol purposes during official functions;

· Identifying and preparing sites for official ceremonies and functions;

· Provision of secretariat to the County Celebrations Committee; and

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Public Relations, International Relations, International Relations, Sociology, Governance, Public Administration, Political Science, Business Administration or Hospitality Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Master’s Degree in any of the above disciplines will be an added advantage;

· Have served in the grade of Senior Reception Officer for a minimum period of three (3) years; and

· Be computer literate.





Senior Reception Officer

Job Group ‘L’

Responsibilities

· Manning the reception desk;

· Maintaining a record of official visitors;

· Receiving, guiding and directing visitors to designated offices and areas;

· Issuing visitors’ passes;

· Overseeing seating arrangements during official functions (maintaining order of precedence during official functions, tagging, cleanliness etc.);

· Managing ushering services during official functions;

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Public Relations, International Relations, International

· Relations, Sociology, Governance, Public Administration, Political Science, Business Administration or

· Hospitality Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have served in the grade of Reception Officer for a minimum period of three (3) years; and

· Be computer literate.









Press Officer





Job Group ‘P’

Responsibilities

· Providing strong and effective leadership and management of the Governor’s Press Service;

· Leading and developing standards and regulations in the Press Unit;

· Overseeing drafting of speeches and taking notes for the Governor;

· Planning and covering the Governor’s functions and the County Government’s activities in electronic and print for dissemination to the media and the public;

· Building and maintaining a database of news/information

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a holder of at least a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines; Mass Communication, Communication Studies, Media Studies/Sciences or any other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a University recognized in Kenya;

· Have knowledge, experience and a distinguished career of not less than ten (10) years in public communication;

· Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.









Director, Service Delivery

Job Group ‘Q’

Responsibilities

· Implementing and maintaining service delivery standards;

· Developing and updating framework for Monitoring and Evaluation in accordance to the design document and County requirements;

· Ensuring that County projects’ interventions are effectively supported in terms of the assessment, design, implementation, baseline, monitoring, evaluation, transition, learning and documentation;

· Participating in development of the annual work plan and budgets, ensuring alignment with technical approach;

· Ensuring that core information for sectors is available;

· Identifying the requirement for collecting baseline data, preparing terms of reference for and arranging the conducting of a baseline survey for service delivery;

· Overseeing and executive Monitoring and Evaluation activities with particular focus on results and impacts as well as lesson learnt;

· Ensuring timely communication of Monitoring and Evaluation findings at all levels;

· Ensuring the successful development, elaboration and roll out of implementation strategies and operational guidelines;

· Coordinating and ensuring the timely submission of a quality and comprehensive progress reports;

· Guiding sectors in preparing their progress reports in accordance with approved reporting formats and ensuring their timely submission;

· Preparing consolidation progress reports for management including identification of problems, causes of potential bottlenecks in the County project implementation, and providing specific recommendations;

· Undertaking regular visits to the field to support implementation of Monitoring and Evaluation and identifying where adaptations might be needed;

· Ensuring effective engagement with Government departments, Regional technical/sector representatives;

· Preparing monthly and quarterly projects;

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Bachelor’s Degree in Governance and Leadership, Business Administration, Public Administration, Political Science, Economics, Law, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Monitoring and Evaluation, Project Management or related field from a recognized University;

Master’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: Governance and Leadership, Business Administration, Public Administration, Monitoring and Evaluation, Project Management or related field from a recognized University will be an added advantage;

· Demonstrate relevant experience of not less than five (5) years in a similar position in the NGO, private or public sector;

· Demonstrate understanding of Governance and Monitoring and Evaluation;

· Excellent inter-personal communication and report writing skills; and

· Demonstrate a high degree of professional competence and administrative capability.









Economic Advisor

Job Group ‘Q’

Responsibilities

· Preparing policy briefs on macro-economic, financial and monetary policy issues;

· Analyzing economic issues in close collaboration with departments responsible for Finance and Planning;

· Mobilizing resources to enhance the resource base for County Government;

· Contributing to the coordination of County Government’s relations with bilateral and multilateral donors;

· Conducting and/or coordination economic research on topics of strategic interest to the Governor;

· Briefing the Governor on monthly basis on the latest developments and emerging issues;

· Advising the Governor and the County Committees on all aspects of economic, financial and fiscal policy;

· Attending to sectorial issues related to regional and international co-operation;

· Collating and providing advice on trade, international economic and financial market policies including addressing the impact of the global financial crisis;

· Providing policy advice on strategic policy and operational issues relating to economic deployment;

· Any other duties as may be directed by the Governor.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Be a holder of at least a first Degree from a university recognized in Kenya;

· Have knowledge, experience and a distinguished career of not less than ten (10) years in finance and economic planning;

· Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.









Legal Advisor

Job Group ‘Q’

Responsibilities

· Providing legal advice to the Governor;

· Representing the Governor in civil matters as need arises;

· Keeping abreast of legal and policy developments;

· Providing legislative support to the Governor including briefs on legislation as well as preparing amendments where appropriate;

· Identifying strategic priority areas that require law reform;

· Undertaking legal research; and

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Be a holder of at least a first Degree from a university recognized in Kenya;

· Have knowledge, experience and a distinguished career of not less than ten (10) years as a legal practitioner;

Satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.









Deputy Secretary & HR Management Officer

Job Group ‘Q’

The Deputy Secretary will be responsible to the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, County Public Service Board for the coordination and supervision of the Secretariat and Human Resource Management activities and programmes.

Responsibilities

· Providing technical advice on Human Resource Management matters which include:

· Establishment, Recruitment and Selection;

1. Advisory and Discipline;

2. Training and Development;

3. Compliance and Staff Audit;

4. Human Resource Planning;

5. Performance Management;

6. Records Management;

7. Industrial/Labour Relations;

· Providing Secretariat Services to the Board;

· Preparing documentation on appeals and applications for review to be considered by the Public Service Commission;

· Appearing as a witness in cases filed in law courts against the Board;

· Compiling data and information for review of salaries and remuneration of the public servants for the Board’s determination and recommendation to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission;

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Bachelors degree in Human Resource Management or other related field from a recognized institution;

A Masters degree in any of the following disciplines: Business Management/Administration; Public Administration; Human Resource Management/Development/Planning; Law or any other relevant field from a recognized university;

· Have attended a Senior Management Course or Strategic Management Course not lasting less than four weeks(4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Have served in a senior Human Resource position in the public or private sector for a minimum period of eight (8) years;

· Demonstrate understanding of National Goals, Policies and Development Objectives and ability to align them to the County’s mandate;

· Be a good team leader with excellent communication and collaborative skills;

· Clear understanding of the County’s mandate;

· Demonstrate understanding and commitment to the National Values and Principles of Government and Public Service;

· Proficiency in computer application skills from a recognized institution;

· Satisfy the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed Curriculum Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity Card or Passport, and any other supporting documents to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O. BOX 458-50100

KAKAMEGA

NOTE: Applicants for the above positions are required to get clearance from the under-listed organisations to meet requirements of chapter 6 of the constitution of Kenya 2010

1. Kenya Revenue Authority

2. Higher Education Loans Board

3. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

4. Criminal Investigation Department

Copies of these clearances MUST be attached to the applications.

Kakamega County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and Ward of residence in the application form/letter.

The position applied for should be indicated on top of the envelope.

Hand delivered applications can be submitted at the County Public Service Board’s Reception located at Former Provincial Headquarters, Block ‘B’ 2nd Floor.

All applications should reach this office on or before 17th January, 2018.

County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer.

Female Candidates and Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.