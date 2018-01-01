Good Riddance! Kenyans react as UHURU orders NTSA off roads, traffic police to take over. (LOOK)

Tuesday, 09 January 2018 - Kenyans have reacted to Uhuru’s directive of sending home the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officers.





This comes in the backdrop of increased carnages with inept NTSA officers blamed for most of the crashes.





Speaking during the burial of three AIPCA bishops killed during a grisly accident, Uhuru ordered the immediate withdrawal of NTSA officers from the roads and allow traffic police officers to enforce law and order on the highways instead.





Kenyans have been calling for the disbandment of the Authority which can only happen in Parliament.





See reactions in the next page.



