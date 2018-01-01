Gloves off as WAMALWA vows to spoil MUDAVADI’s chances of being President in 2022 - He a useless man and coward

Gloves off as WAMALWA vows to spoil MUDAVADI’s chances of being President in 2022 - He a useless man and cowardNews 05:22
Tuesday January 2, 2018 - Water Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has sustained attacks against ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, almost a week after he was unceremoniously ejected from a Maragoli cultural event.
Speaking yesterday, Wamalwa termed Mudavadi as a weak leader and coward, and rubbished his coronation as the official Luhya spokesperson in the run-up to the 2017 polls.
The CS wondered what influence the ANC leader has over the...
