Gloves off as WAMALWA vows to spoil MUDAVADI’s chances of being President in 2022 - He a useless man and coward

Tuesday January 2, 2018 - Water Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has sustained attacks against ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, almost a week after he was unceremoniously ejected from a Maragoli cultural event.





Speaking yesterday, Wamalwa termed Mudavadi as a weak leader and coward , and rubbished his coronation as the official Luhya spokesperson in the run-up to the 2017 polls.





The CS wondered what influence the ANC leader has over the...



