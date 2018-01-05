Gloves off as MIGUNA MIGUNA abuses US Ambassador, ROBERT GODEC, like a child – TRUMP will be mad at him

Gloves off as MIGUNA MIGUNA abuses US Ambassador, ROBERT GODEC, like a child – TRUMP will be mad at himNews 05:46
Friday January 5, 2018 - Self declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has launched scathing attacks at United States Ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec, after he told NRM leader, Raila Odinga, to shelve his idea of swearing himself in and embrace dialogue.
“Dialogue is very important for the progress of the country,”
“The leaders need to come together for the…
Page 1 2
inform the old folks to go advice North Korea.
We citizens of the republic of Kenya don't share your vomit cos they are fraudsters and to hell with them.