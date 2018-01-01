GIRLS names and their characters, Akina MARY na MERCY (This is a MUST READ)

09:35

Mary.........boys snatcher

Fecilia.......big A$$ and small b@@bs 

Marya....Loves Soccer and handsome men! 

Brenda.......... Never satisfied

Rose............ Big headed and love Food 

Mildred.....down to earth

Fridah.....SlayQueens 

Nicole/Nicole....Very Shy 

Dibbora. ...pretenders

Esther.........Boring

Julian.....best cook

Nancy.......Wife Material 

Lavender.....Likes Crying to get what she wants

Mercy.... Stubborn

Judith-very kind hearted and easy to lay

Natasha- Fake Eye Brows 

Monica.... Proud of being FAT 


Patience.....Very humble girl 

Halima-pretenders 

Melissa....Happy for Nothing

Lillian...... Dormant

Agness.... Not good in bed

Nellie......Brown teeth https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/fab/1.5/16/1f923.png🤣

Diana........ don't know how to scream in bed

Jessica...... loves Working out

Theresa....Loving

Irene- Players and liars 

Eliza....village Girls 

Ruth..... Cheaters

Sarah..... poisonous

Sandra.... Rich Girl 

Jackline..... Silent burner

Hildah .... Heart breaker

Lydia... Gold digger

Evalyne......player

Mariam..... Friendly

Naomi. ...husband thief 

Christine..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno