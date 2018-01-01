Front Office / Cashier Job in Kenya

AMURT Health Care Centre would like to fill the following positions based in Nairobi.

Front Office / Cashier

Ref No. FRONT OFFICE/CASHIER /01/2018

Requirements

· Dip in business administration,

· High level of organization and communication skills.

· 1-3 years’ experience in front office operations.

· Hospital experience will be an added advantage

Duties & Responsibilities

· Cashiering

· Customer care service

· Marketing AMURT

· Preparing insurance invoices

· Preparing monthly reports

· Addressing issues arising from insurance

· Issuing payments done by insurance

· Registering all out-patient, and updating patient’s record entries in the system and patient cards for the General Clinic.

· Directing patients in the clinic

· Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 25th January 2018, indicating current and expected Salary.

Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number FRONT OFFICE/CASHIER /01/2018 as the email subject.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification.