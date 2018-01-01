Front Office / Cashier Job in Kenya

Front Office / Cashier Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:38
Front Office / Cashier
Ref No. FRONT OFFICE/CASHIER /01/2018
Requirements
· Dip in business administration,
· High level of organization and communication skills.
· 1-3 years’ experience in front office operations.
· Hospital experience will be an added advantage
Duties & Responsibilities
· Cashiering
· Customer care service
· Marketing AMURT
· Preparing insurance invoices
· Preparing monthly reports
· Addressing issues arising from insurance
· Issuing payments done by insurance
· Registering all out-patient, and updating patient’s record entries in the system and patient cards for the General Clinic.
· Directing patients in the clinic
· Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor
All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 25th January 2018, indicating current and expected Salary.
Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number FRONT OFFICE/CASHIER /01/2018 as the email subject.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification.