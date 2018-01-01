Front Office / Cashier Job in Kenya

AMURT Health Care Centre would like to fill the following positions based in Nairobi.
Front Office / Cashier
Ref No. FRONT OFFICE/CASHIER /01/2018
Requirements
·         Dip in business administration,
·         High level of organization and communication skills.
·         1-3 years’ experience in front office operations.
·         Hospital experience will be an added advantage
Duties & Responsibilities
·         Cashiering
·         Customer care service
·         Marketing AMURT
·         Preparing insurance invoices
·         Preparing monthly reports
·         Addressing issues arising from insurance
·         Issuing payments done by insurance
·         Registering all out-patient, and updating patient’s record entries in the system and patient cards for the General Clinic.
·         Directing patients in the clinic
·         Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor
All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 25th January 2018, indicating current and expected Salary.
Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number FRONT OFFICE/CASHIER /01/2018 as the email subject.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification.

   

