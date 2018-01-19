From Kibera to New York! See how OCTOPIZZO plans to pay tribute to his late mum at The Grammys.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 04:50
Friday, January 19, 2018 - Celebrated rapper Henry Ohanga better known as Octopizzo has started the year on a high after getting a rare invite to the prestigious music awards ceremony, The Grammys.
This is the holy grail of music.
It is like getting a ticket to the Champions League final for football fans.
Consequently, Octo plans to pay special tribute to his late mum and dad by wearing a T-shirt printed with his parents’ image to the ceremony slated for January 28, 2018 and will be held at famous Madison Square Garden in New York City
He posted the…
