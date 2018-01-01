Former PS BITANGE NDEMO’s article on making wise investments that every Kenyan should read, Especially middle class idiots.

In 1993, I quit my $60,000-a-year job in the United States of America as a Senior Financial Systems Analyst to come home. The 1992 el ections had just ended and the country was grappling with hyperinflation as a result of too much money chasing too few goods.





It was rumoured that cash had been printed to bribe voters. Central Bank, in an effort to mop up excess liquidity, raised interest rates to 70 per cent. This meant that banks had no motivation to lend to consumers since Treasury Bills paid more than they could earn anywhere. My more than five years savings of $160,000 (about 20 million in today’s exchange rate) went up in smoke. My saving grace was a ten-acre piece of land I bought in Kajiado. The rest was converted into dead capital in form of a small rural home.

Broke, jobless and just married, I found myself hustling as a real estate agent until a relative asked me to join her in exporting horticultural products to Europe. I drove her three-ton canter into Murang’a and Kirinyaga in search of French beans, passion fruits and snow peas.





INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS





Some days I drove to Matuu in Eastern Province to fetch okra. This gave me sufficient income to pay rent, buy food for my family and socially contribute to the usual harambees for funerals, education, weddings and other community requirements. I was beginning to settle into the business and started a plan to effectively address some of the problems the farmers faced, like productivity.





The horticultural industry was facing real problems as Europe was beginning to impose the ISO 9000 (international standards). I had some knowledge of how these standards could be implemented. I began to juggle as a consultant as well as an exporter of horticulture. At my rural home people started to whisper that I was selling vegetables (koonia emboga). In Kisii language, this is derogatory and in actual sense means I was like some old woman selling vegetables on the side walk. Although initially it did not bother me, it became too much when everybody began to doubt if I ever went to school while in the US.





While doing my vegetable research at the Uchumi Super Market, Aga Khan Walk, I bumped into Hon. Jimmy Angwenyi then Chairman Department of Business, University of Nairobi and now Member of Parliament Kitutu Chache where I was born. He startled me. Don’t tell me that it is true that you sell vegetables. He asked. And before I replied and standing by the vegetable section, he said “Bogonko oonie emboga”? (Astonishingly asking - Bogonko you really are selling vegetables). Bogonko is our great grandfather and the pride of the Kitutu people. “Did you not go to school in the US?” he asked. “Yes I did, and after my graduate school I worked as a financial systems analyst,” I said. “Did you say systems?” he asked. “Yes, systems,” I replied. “Can you teach a course called accounting systems?” he asked. I responded, that is my forte.





DEAD CAPITAL





Two months later, I was in…



