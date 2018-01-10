Forget ALFRED MUTUA’s PR, Makueni Governor Prof. KIBWANA wows Kenyans with this new project.

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana is without a doubt the best performing County boss so far.





While his counterparts are hoodwinking electorates with useless PR stunts, the good professor has chosen to work hard quietly and let results do the talking.





After successfully rolling out universal healthcare in the County, he is now creating jobs via agro-processing and value addition.





With the Makueni Fruit Processing Plant that has started operations, the value of the mango sector in Makueni is projected to increase immensely from the...



