Forget about me and UHURU holding dialogue with a loser like RAILA ODINGA - RUTO tells MERU residents

Forget about me and UHURU holding dialogue with a loser like RAILA ODINGA - RUTO tells MERU residentsPolitics 08:20
Tuesday January 9, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has once again dismissed reports that all is not well between him and his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Speaking during the burial of three Africa Independent Pentecostal Church (AIPCA) bishops in Meru County on Tuesday, Ruto said he does not have the powers to supervise who the President appoints or nominates to the Cabinet.
“We should all give the President room to.…
