Flying Squad arrests TJ KAJWANG over the illegal oathing on Tuesday – RAILA ODINGA and MIGUNA being hunted!

Wednesday January 31, 2018 - Flying Squad Officers arrested Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang, on Wednesday for participating in the illegal swearing in of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President on Tuesday .





Kajwang, who was the one who administered Raila’s illegal oath, was arrested by the officers outside Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi.





Kajwang was whisked away in a waiting car and taken to Criminal Investigations Department (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.





The arrest came after…



