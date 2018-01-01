EZEKIEL MUTUA’s statement on the ratchet Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 show where LADIES behave like PR@ST!TUT3S.

I have received a barrage of complaints from parents and concerned Kenyans about 10/10 show that airs on Citizen TV on Friday night.





This is one of the most obs cene shows ever to be aired on the mainstream media in Kenya where young boys and girls are paraded in a diabolical show of scatology, engulfed in smoke, amidst blaring and deafening noise.





It's the epitome of indecency and goes against everything that a morally upright society holds dear.





To have young boys and girls gyrating their bodies on each other like lunatics while being cheered on by irresponsible adults who call themselves show hosts is the most disgusting abuse of national frequencies.





Although 10/10 comes outside the watershed period (10pm) it involves young boys and girls behaving badly live on set, and in-between it advertises beer, cigarettes and condoms.





This is a discotheque on tv. The show violates our content regulation guidelines and should be condemned by all decent Kenyans.





It's immaterial how popular the show is or how much money the station makes from it.





This is not entertainment. It's using the precious airtime to destroy the moral values of our young people by providing a platform for them to behave badly.





Now, this programs comes out of the…



