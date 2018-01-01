Executive Assistant Job in Nairobi

Job Title: Executive Assistant

Location: Nairobi, with occasional travel to the field

Reports to: Executive Director

Salary: Competitive

Our client is an international charity NGO and they are looking to recruit a vibrant & polished Executive Assistant who will be responsible for providing administrative and programmatic key support to the office of the Executive Director in institutional communication, reporting and fundraising; and leads organization documentation efforts in line with the strategic plan and annual work plan with the periodic review and development of successive plans.

Responsibilities

· Managing the Executive Directors electronic diary.

· Prepare & manage correspondence on behalf of the Executive Director

· Booking meetings, organizing travel and preparing complex itineraries

· Make submissions of the Executive Director’s expenses reimbursement and other financial requests

· Coordinate weekly staff meetings, bi-weekly senior staffs check-in with the Executive Director.

· Provide required support to the Executive Director role as Secretary to the Board

· Support scheduling of the Executive Director’s performance reviews of her direct reports annually.

· Ensure that the Executive Director has adequate information and is prepared for all engagements.

· Offer key support and input to institutional fundraising strategies.

· Ensure all relevant data and materials are provided for proposal development and reporting, by continuous review of programme data and consulting staff and community partners.

· Develop detailed, dynamic and compelling written funding requests and reports that accurately represent the organization on-going and new work as provided in current strategic plan

· Cultivate relationships with funder partners and peers through participating in and convening key meetings and international networking

· Assist the Executive Director in general donor correspondence and liaison.

· Co-develop dynamic and compelling communication material and pieces targeting individual funders in the US, in liaison with the

· Executive Director and the resource mobilization consultant.

· Represent the Executive Director in key forums and meetings as requested from time to time.

· Support selected programmes as requested by the Executive Director from time to time.

· Undertake any other duties as may be assigned by the Executive Director from time to time.

· Undertake any other duties as may be assigned by the Executive Director from time to time

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and related fields

· At least 3 years experience in a similar position

· Proficient knowledge of Microsoft applications

· Good command of English language

· Excellent organizational and coordination skills

· Ability to interact with high level individual personalities

· Highly confidential

· Must be well polished & cultured

· Strong sense of initiative

· Good problem solving & time management skills

· Culturally sensitive and ability to adapt easily.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, posses the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject ( Executive Assistant – NGO ) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Friday 26th January 2018.