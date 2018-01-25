Even God cannot stop RAILA ODINGA from taking the oath of office as the People’s President at Uhuru Park!! MIGUNA MIGUNA

Even God cannot stop RAILA ODINGA from taking the oath of office as the People’s President at Uhuru Park!! MIGUNA MIGUNAEditor's Choice 07:28
On Wednesday, the Nairobi County Government sealed off Uhuru Park for renovations and this complicated the swearing in of NASA leader because the venue was at Uhuru Park.
But Miguna said Uhuru Park is a public utility and they…
This same Miguna who said Baba can never be president when he appeared on JKL live? Listen to the clip, it should be circulated widely to show his double standard mind and careless mouth. No sane Kenyan should listen or even believe him
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mx9Ru9BVmTo
Miguna miguna,NEVER MENTION GOD'S NAME IN VAIN. However, I'm glad you will be a witness as ODM is destroyed.