Even God cannot stop RAILA ODINGA from taking the oath of office as the People’s President at Uhuru Park!! MIGUNA MIGUNA

07:28

Thursday January 25, 2018 - Nairobi gubernatorial loser, Miguna Miguna, has said NASA is forging ahead with the installation of Raila Odinga as the People’s President next Tuesday despite a series of roadblocks the Bovernment is throwing on its path.


On Wednesday, the Nairobi County Government sealed off Uhuru Park for renovations and this complicated the swearing in of NASA leader because the venue was at Uhuru Park.

But Miguna said Uhuru Park is a public utility and they…

  1. Anonymous
    25 January 2018 at 05:42

    This same Miguna who said Baba can never be president when he appeared on JKL live? Listen to the clip, it should be circulated widely to show his double standard mind and careless mouth. No sane Kenyan should listen or even believe him
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mx9Ru9BVmTo

  2. Anonymous
    25 January 2018 at 06:46

    Miguna miguna,NEVER MENTION GOD'S NAME IN VAIN. However, I'm glad you will be a witness as ODM is destroyed.

   

