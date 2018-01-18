EU Parliament put pressure on UHURU to dialogue with RAILA ODINGA! End the current political stand-off or else…

Thursday January 18, 2018 - European Parliamentarians have pilled pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta to hold dialogue with NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





Majority of EU MPs asked the two politicians to demonstrate leadership by engaging in talks to bring the country together after the divisive election last year.





Contributing to the debate, Marietje Schaake, who was the EU Chief Observer in the last year’s election, said the two should work towards uniting the country.





“I call on Kenyan political leaders from...



