Enumerators and Data Collectors Jobs in Kenya

Terms of Reference for Enumerator and Qualitative Research Assistants (Data Collectors)

Hiring

Study title: Baseline Evaluation Girls Education Challenge Transitions Project by Leonard Cheshire Disability (LCD) Kenya

Location: In the five sub-districts of Mbita, Migori, Kisumu East, Kuria East and Siaya in the Lakes region of Kenya

Length of commitment: 5 days training + 15 days in February and March, 2018. Early applicants to be considered for a 4-day exercise in early February.

More details on the exact dates of the exercise to be confirmed later online via ( https://www.one-south.org/enumerator-kenya ) and to those candidates that have applied at that stage.

Organization Information: One South is an international development consulting and research firm that supports organizations to understand and deliver social change.

We invest in local capacity to access challenging contexts and bring the best skills to complex development problems. Our goal is to support decision-makers in the global south to design relevant interventions, improve their strategies, and deliver impactful social programs through applied research.

Our vision is a world where social change is experimental, incremental, and driven by a shared experience (more information available at www.one-south.org

Leonard Cheshire Disability

In Kenya, LCD is implementing a 5-year DFID funded Girls Education Challenge Transition (GEC-T) project.

The vision is to further and deepen the educational and vocational opportunities of girls with disabilities in the five sub-districts of Mbita, Migori, Kisumu East, Kuria East and Siaya in the Lakes region of Kenya.

The project started 1 April 2017 and continues until 31 March 2022. It follows on from LCD’s DFD funded Girls Education Challenge project which was successfully completed in March 2017.

This new project – entitled “Expanding inclusive education strategies for girls with disabilities in Kenya” – is being, implemented by LCD as the Prime Partner, and Cheshire Disability Services Kenya, Social Impact Institute and Ability Africa Foundation as three Key Partner Organizations.

The GEC-T Project

Purpose of Assignment: To evaluate LCD’s GEC-T project, the evaluation will use an experimental method that requires baseline data collection prior to the intervention.

This includes learning data (literacy and numeracy) at both primary and secondary school levels, as well as household data to assess demographics and the context of the intervention.

Surveys will also probe into attitudes, well-being, aspirations and themes relating to education for development. The research activities will require intensive data collection and visits to the sites.

To this end, One South collecting information about interested candidates for data collectors / enumerators, and qualitative researchers to support with data collection across the five sub-counties of the intervention.

Successful candidates will be contacted for an interview where we will welcome questions from the applicants. All applicants may express a wish be contacted for other assignments in the future.

We welcome candidates from all areas of Kenya, especially those residing in the five sub-counties of the intervention.

Principal duties and responsibilities

1. Understanding the activities and objectives of LCD GEC-T project

2. Understanding the objectives of the Evaluation coordinated by Partner Evaluators

3. Familiarizing myself with the primary research instruments as outlined during the Enumerator Training Workshop.

4. Obtaining informed consent by the participant prior to starting interview/survey.

5. Collecting and recording data as accurately as possible and within the established timeframe (including daily targets).

6. Seeking technical assistance from the consultants and the field manager

7. Representing One South in a professional and courteous manner at all times.

8. Diligently following instructions received from the Field Manager and consultants.

9. Handing in assignments on time and complete, and reporting all problems to the consultants.

10. Delivering paper surveys based on agreed payment schedule with the consultant.

11. Maintaining your own health and safety.

12. Reviewing and working in line with the Research Ethics & Child Safeguarding Guidelines as outlined during training.

13. Reporting suspected abuse (physical, sexual or mental harm) to the consultants as soon as possible.

14. Maintain equipment in a good shape

15. Enter all data into the data collection software (enumerators only)

In addition to these responsibilities, the Qualitative Research Assistant will:

1. Actively participate in the research process

2. Conduct interviews/focus group discussions with women selected from the camps.

3. Transcribe recorded discussions with selected participants

4. Write and report the progress and number of transcriptions completed on daily basis (using the debriefing forms provided)

5. Living in target sub-counties is an asset

6. Kenyan Hand-Sign Language is an asset

Required qualification for the position

· University degree in Education, Social Sciences, Nursing, Public health, Psychology, Gender Studies, Community Health, Humanities, Statistics, Development, nutrition or related fields.

OR;

· Secondary Degree with proven experience collecting and reporting reliable data for development or research projects.

Required Experience

The candidate for this position should have:

· Excellent communication and social skills

· Good experience in Mixed-methods study design

· Good experience in conducting studies related to disability or gender

· Good experience in collecting quantitative or qualitative information depending on the role

· Prior experience using tablet or other electronic devices in data entering

· Prior experience working with disabled children is an asset

· Computer literacy preferred

· Willingness and commitment to spend extensive days in humanitarian settings and recruit the right participants for research

· Flexible, solution-oriented attitudes

· Good management of time, intellectual curiosity and willingness to work under pressure to meet the required deadline

· Fluent in Kiswahili and English is a must; fluent in Dhuoluo and/or Kuria is an asset.

Supervision: The temporary data collectors will report directly to the Field Manager of the Evaluation, and will be supervised by the Field Manager and Consultants.

How to Apply



To apply for this consultancy service, please use the following application form available online: https://www.one-south.org/applicationform by by February 18th, 2018.

Applicants applying before January 29th, will be considered for a pilot exercise.

More info at:

https://www.one-south.org/enumerator-kenya