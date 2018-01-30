Enraged Tourism CS, NAJIB BALALA, slams the Government for banning SHISHA and wants it lifted immediately.

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 - Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has castigated the recent ban on shisha saying the move is ill advised.





Balala reckons that the ban which came into force on December 28th was rush and has dealt the Tourism industry a major blow.





“You do your job, we will support; but you don’t wake up overnight and ban shisha or start closing clubs.”





“The whole world has Shisha! Why are you banning it in Kenya?” the CS asked.





“It is unacceptable to wake up overnight and arrest people who have put a lot of money to create jobs.”





“NEMA, for example, wakes up and decides to close a nightclub, in the guise of noise.”





“This is one way of frustrating investors. You mean all along they never knew this club existed?” posed Balata.





This comes after NEMA’s crackdown on nightclubs and other entertainment places exceeding noise levels and sale of Shisha.





“Why don’t you ban cigarettes? Why don’t you ban…



