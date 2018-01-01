Enjoying life after divorce, OKARI will hang after seeing these PHOTOs of BETTY KYALLO, “ And it’s “Njaanuary”.Entertainment News, Media News 08:01
Monday, 08 January 2018 - As most of you struggle to make ends meet in “Njaanuary”, KTN’s anchor and Dennis Okari’s ex-wife, Betty Kyallo, is rolling like a boss lady.
Over the weekend, she was out of the city for a vacation.
Rolling with a small single engine-plane and having the best time of her life.
Life after divorce seems so sweet to her.
See pics in the next page