Enjoying life after divorce, OKARI will hang after seeing these PHOTOs of BETTY KYALLO, “ And it’s “Njaanuary”.

, 08:01

Monday, 08 January 2018 - As most of you struggle to make ends meet in “Njaanuary”, KTN’s anchor and Dennis Okari’s ex-wife, Betty Kyallo, is rolling like a boss lady.

Over the weekend, she was out of the city for a vacation.


Rolling with a small single engine-plane and having the best time of her life.

Life after divorce seems so sweet to her.

