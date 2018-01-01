End of the road for ONJIRI, the most wanted criminal in Nairobi, He loved killing & R@P!NG women (PHOTOs)

Monday, January 22, 2018 - The proverbial forty days for Nairobi’s most wanted criminal, John Onchiri alias Onjiri, have finally reached.





John was killed by cops in Kariobangi on Sunday night.





Before his death, he led a gang that terrorized various estates within Nairobi.





He loved killing innocent Kenyans and r@p!ing women.





