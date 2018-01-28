DUALE attacks NASA leaders for releasing fake election results saying RAILA won by 8.1 million - You never beat UHURU!

Sunday January 28, 2018 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has dismissed a report by National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders that they won the August 8th election.





On Friday , Siaya Senator, James Orengo, said Raila Odinga and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, garnered 8,041,726 votes against President Kenyatta’s 7,955, 428 votes, claiming the data was from the IEBC servers.





But in a quick rejoinder, Duale dismissed the figures, saying NASA was...



