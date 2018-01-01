Driver / Office Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Vacancy: Driver / Office Assistant

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institute engaged in multidisciplinary, evidence-based policy research.

The APHRC invites applications for drivers who will be based at the APHRC campus in Nairobi.

Job Responsibilities

· Maintain the assigned vehicle in a safe, secure and good state of use at all times

· Supervise the servicing and repair of the assigned motor vehicle

· Ferrying staff to and from the office

· Undertake routine checks on the vehicle including cooling, oil, electrical, brake systems and tyre pressure

· Report any malfunctions in the motor vehicle assigned promptly for repair

· Keep accurate records of official travel through the vehicle log

· Prepare monthly reports showing travel, vehicle usage and status of the vehicle

· Deliver and /or pick mail and parcels as instructed

· Provide routine office administration support including manning the reception, filing and other clerical work

· Carry out any other duties assigned by the Supervisor or Management

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education (KCSE) or its equivalent

· Valid driver’s license – Class BCE

· 2 years continuous accident free driving experience

· Computer literacy

· Current certificate of Good Conduct

· Candidates with craft certificates or additional qualification will have an added advantage

· Basic lifesaving skills

Interested candidates are invited to submit a cover letter together with a CV with contacts of three referees submitted via e-mail as attachment to cvs@flexi-personnel.com Applications should reach us by close of business on January 26, 2018.

Please indicate ‘DRIVER/OFFICE ASSISTANT on the email subject.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.