Driver / Office Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Driver / Office Assistant Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 03:37
The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institute engaged in multidisciplinary, evidence-based policy research.
The APHRC invites applications for drivers who will be based at the APHRC campus in Nairobi.
Job Responsibilities
· Maintain the assigned vehicle in a safe, secure and good state of use at all times
· Supervise the servicing and repair of the assigned motor vehicle
· Ferrying staff to and from the office
· Undertake routine checks on the vehicle including cooling, oil, electrical, brake systems and tyre pressure
· Report any malfunctions in the motor vehicle assigned promptly for repair
· Keep accurate records of official travel through the vehicle log
· Prepare monthly reports showing travel, vehicle usage and status of the vehicle
· Deliver and /or pick mail and parcels as instructed
· Provide routine office administration support including manning the reception, filing and other clerical work
· Carry out any other duties assigned by the Supervisor or Management
Qualifications
· Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education (KCSE) or its equivalent
· Valid driver’s license – Class BCE
· 2 years continuous accident free driving experience
· Computer literacy
· Current certificate of Good Conduct
· Candidates with craft certificates or additional qualification will have an added advantage
· Basic lifesaving skills
Interested candidates are invited to submit a cover letter together with a CV with contacts of three referees submitted via e-mail as attachment to cvs@flexi-personnel.com Applications should reach us by close of business on January 26, 2018.
Please indicate ‘DRIVER/OFFICE ASSISTANT on the email subject.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.
APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of children.