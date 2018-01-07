DRAMA in NAMWAMBA’s backyard as youths try to swear in RAILA ODINGA as President during JUMA’s funeral

DRAMA in NAMWAMBA’s backyard as youths try to swear in RAILA ODINGA as President during JUMA’s funeralNews 13:35
Sunday January 7, 2018 - There was drama at a funeral ceremony in Budalangi on Saturday when NASA youths approached Raila Odinga with a Bible to swear him in as the People's President.
The incident happened during the burial of renowned scholar and academician, Prof Caloustous Juma, who was buried on Saturday at his Busia County home.
The supporters approached the opposition leader with a Bible and...
