DP RUTO’s spokesman recorded threatening a Nation Media Group journalist over Cabinet article (AUDIO)

Monday, January 08, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto’s spokesperson, David Mugonyi, was recorded threatening Nation journalist, Mr Wanga, over an article alleging a rift between Uhuru and Ruto over Cabinet appointments.





The DP was conspicuously missing as Uhuru announced part of his new Cabinet on Friday and his absence has sparked intense speculation.





From the audio clip, an angry Mr. Mugonyi is heard threatening Mr. Wanga that he could be fired if he continues writing such articles.





“I want to be outright with you. Ukitaka kufutwa kazi, continue with that path, utafutwa, utafutwa, sikudanganyi, utafutwa (If you want to be fired, continue on that path, you will be fired, you will be fired, I assure you you will be fired),” Mugonyi fumes.





Fellow Journalists have condemned Mugonyi, who ironically was...



