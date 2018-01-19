DP RUTO condoles with the family of his outrider who died in the line of duty in Nairobi - PHOTOs

Friday, January 19, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto condoled with the family of his outrider the late Constable Casmel Ndege, who died last week in the line of duty.





The officer lost control of the heavy duty motorcycle leading to the fatal crash along Wangari Maathai Road while escorting Ruto to a function.





Taking to twitter on Friday morning , Ruto described Ndege as an industrious and disciplined officer





He wrote:





“ Constable Casmel Ndege went about his duties with diligence, precision and zeal. He was an industrious and disciplined officer. A devoted family man, his death is a terrible loss. Rest In Peace.”





See photos in the next page



