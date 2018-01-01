Don’t treat Kenyans like fools! You never won the August has 8th election against UHURU - RUTO tells RAILA ODINGA

Monday January 1, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has told NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to stop treating his supporters like fools by lying to them that he won the August 8th Presidential election by 8.5 million votes against President Kenyatta’s 7.1 million votes.





In his New Year message to Kenyans, Ruto said if indeed NASA believes they had won the polls in August, they should not have boycotted the repeat election which was ordered by the Chief Justice David Maraga-led top court.





“Talk by some politicians that elections results of…



