Don’t dialogue with RAILA, he is roping you into ceding ground, instead dialogue with me - AUKOT tells UHURU/ RUTO

Tuesday January, 2, 2018 - Third Way Alliance presidential hopeful, Ekuru Aukot, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to waste his time discussing political issues with NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





In an article he wrote in one local daily, Aukot said that the President would be wasting his time if he were to engage in talks with Raila at the expense of other 'better' leaders.





“As the head of…



