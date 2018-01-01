Don’t board this Ummoiner bus, KCG 872M, unless you want to die, Share widely to save a life (PHOTOs)

Saturday, 27 January 2018 - A Ummoiner bus, KCG 872 M, is being driven carelessly and a lady almost lost her life in it.

The speeding bus, probably driven by a driver who was under the influence, hit a bump and a female passenger sustained serious injuries.

Here’s an expose on that Ummoiner Bus KCG 872 M which is a death trap.

Other passengers confronted the driver and ordered him to rush the lady to a nearby hospital after she sustained serious injuries.

Please don’t board it unless you want to die.

