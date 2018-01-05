DONALD TRUMP tells RAILA ODINGA to forget the Presidency and move on! UHURU/ RUTO are in control till 2022

Friday January 5, 2018 - The United States Government has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential loser, Raila Odinga, to forget about elections and start moving on.





Speaking on Thursday after meeting the Speaker of the Senate, Kenneth Lusaka, US Ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec, said Raila Odinga should forget about swearing in and start moving forward.





For months now, Raila Odinga has insisted that he will take the oath of office with the…



