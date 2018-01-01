Did Citizen TV’s SWALEH MDOE give his side dish BELLAH his Benz, the TRUTH about that car (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 17 January 2018 - Citizen TV’s Swahili anchor, Swaleh Mdoe, is currently engaged in an affair with a lady called Bellah, the daughter to renowned political analyst Professor Edward Kisangani.





Last December, she took her for a vacation and she splashed photos on social media, proving that there’s something going on between her and the controversial anchor.





Bellah recently shared photos goofing around with a Mercedes Benz and some ladies have been spreading rumours that it belongs to Swaleh.





They went ahead and started spreading rumour that Bellah is using “Juju” on Mdoe, prompting him to give her the German machine.





However, we found out that although there is enough proof that Bellah is warming up Swaleh Mdoe’s bed, that Benz belongs to her father, Professor Kisangani.





Those in KU might have....



