Dictator YOWERI MUSEVENI gives hilarious advice to Uganda’s Judiciary - This old man is crazy (LOOK)

Monday, January 22, 2018 - Long-serving Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, has stirred up social media with his advice to the country’s judiciary.





With the country grappling with limited workforce, he has advised the judiciary, which is like a department under the Office of the President, to prioritize some cases and leave those that can wait for later.





Some of the cases he wants expedited include murder, rape and homicide while divorce cases can wait.





Perhaps, the aggrieved couple may change their mind and make up.





See the…



