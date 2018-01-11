DIAMOND PLATNUMZ spends top dollar on lavish Mansion and Wasafi headquarters - VIDEO

Friday, 12 January 2018 - Tanzanian hit-maker, Diamond Platinumz, has started the year on a high.





While some people are grappling with the vagaries of January, Diamond has spent top dollar on a lavish crib that will act as the new headquarters for his label, Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB).





Diamond, who is currently riding high with ‘Waka Waka’ featuring rapper Rick Ross, took to social media to floss the lavish mansion in Tanzania.





Watch the video below



