Depression is real! Kenyans react after sudden death of 2FM presenter, JEREMY ODHIAMBO.

Monday, January 01, 2018 - The shocking death of popular radio presenter, Jeremy Odhiambo better known as Saliva Vic, has amplified discussion on depression and mental health among Kenyan youth.





The 2Fm presenter was found dead at his house in South B after battling depression.





From is twitter handle @SalivaVic, he described himself as Fun lover surviving depression & anxiety who at times writes verse, prose, and broadcasts. Inventor of the epic tweet!





Jeremy is the elder brother of X-FM presenter, Nick Ndeda.





Kenyans have taken to social media to talk about depression and how…



