Deal ruthlessly with RAILA ODINGA and KALONZO, otherwise the next 5 years will be horror - UHURU told by Mt Kenya mafia

Tuesday January 2, 2017 - A lobby group from Mt Kenya region has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to deal decisively with opposition leaders, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, should they dare to swear themselves in.





Last week, the two NASA leaders threatened to take the oath of office as the 'People's President' and 'Deputy President' respectively should President Uhuru Kenyatta refuse to dialogue with them on a number of issues they have laid out, notably electoral reforms.





But according to the lobby group dubbed Mount Kenya Youth Caucus, the plans are hot air and they…



