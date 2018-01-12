CS FRED MATIANGI orders all school buses to be painted yellow by March 30th this year and here is the reason why

Friday January 12, 2018 - Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has ordered that all school buses be painted yellow by March 30 th .





Speaking on Friday , Matiang’i, who is also the Interior Minister, asked traffic police officers to ensure the buses only operate between 6am and 6pm.





In 2017, MPs passed the Traffic (Amendment) Bill, 2016 which requires all school buses to be painted yellow.





The Bill requires institution names written in…



