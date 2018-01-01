County Askaris caught on camera beating hawkers in Eldoret like stray dogs-UNYAMA (VIDEO)

Friday, 12 January 2018 - This heartbreaking video of Uasin Gishu County Askaris brutalizing hawkers in Eldoret town will break your heart.





The barbaric Askaris backed up by police officers, unleashed terror on the poor hawkers trying to feed their families with wild abandon.





This is so wrong.





These are poor folks trying to make ends meet and to be treated like stray dogs is just gross.





Shame on you Governor Mandago and the gang!



