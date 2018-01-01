Conversation between fiery MIGUNA MIGUNA and NTV’s DEBARL INEA, Eh! Eh!

Miguna Miguna On NTV AM Live:





Miguna: I have a document with the results from servers showing that Raila Odinga won the August 8th election. That is the basis u pon which he is going to be sworn in.





Debarl: I am afraid Miguna that the election of August 8th was invalidated by the Supreme Court and therefore cannot be the basis for swearing in of Raila.





Miguna: The matter before the court was a petition challenging the election and subsequent declaration of Uhuru as the winner and not Raila's results. You have to get that very clear!





Debarl: Before we even proceed further, where did you get that document, who gave you? We know the servers have never been opened. What is your source?





Miguna: Don't be ignorant of the law. Article 35 of our constitution grants me the right to access information anytime I want. It is consequently not your duty to ask who gave me the document.





Debarl: Let me profess my…



