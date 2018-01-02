Controversial South African socialite, ZODWA WABANTU, is back with her madness! This lady is crazy (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 06:26
Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - Scandalous South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, is back with her crazy antics.
The Durban-based dancer that grabbed headlines for her racy outfits and habit of not wearing undergarments and swimming completely n@kd, shared this video of herself pulling of her signature moves in the middle of the road.
She was riding in what looks like a tour van when she decided to show off while wearing a bikini.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST