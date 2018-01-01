CONFESSION of a married Kenyan MAN on his S£X Life, “Huyu ni kama amerogwa”!! Pity the WIFE (READ).

Sunday, 28 January 2018 - Kenyans have opened a telegram channel where they confess crazy stuff and this confession from a married Kenyan man will leave you speechless.





People are going through crazy stuff out there.





Don’t see people smartly dressed and driving big cars and think everything is okay.





A lot goes on in their bedrooms but they are suffering in silence.





Here’s a confession of a man who has been married for 5 years on his s3x life.





Huyu ni kama amerogwa.





Read it in the next page



