Clerk Job in Kenya

Clerk Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 01:16
Our Client a manufacturing company in Mt Kenya region is seeking to hire a HR Clerk to join their dedicated team.
Salary: 25k
Role Purpose: This role is responsible for maintaining records, preparing a variety of complex documents, and carrying out secretarial functions to support human resources procedures and policies.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
· Schedule interviews
· Maintain employee records, personnel files and departmental files
· Perform ad hoc requests from employees (E.g. Uniform distribution, Pay slips distribution )
· Interviewing new employees, checking references and organizing background checks
· Prepare, process, and review a variety of documents, including applicant/employee files, payroll records for completeness, accuracy, and submission standards
· Assist in administering employees benefit program and activities
· Filing
· Prepare ad-hoc reports
· Store, copy and scan company policies
· Operate a variety of office tools, including computers, specialized software, photocopiers, fax machines, and printers
· Establish and maintain cooperative work relationships with those contacted during the course of work operations
· Perform any other task or function as assigned by employer.
Requirements
· Certificate or Diploma in Human Resource Management
· 6 months – 1 year previous work experience in a HR department
· Hands-on experience with MS Office; MS Excel
· Basic knowledge of labor legislation
· Solid organizational and time-management skills
If qualified kindly send your CV to recruitment@jantakenya.com clearly indicating ‘‘HR Clerk” on the subject line by 30th January 2018