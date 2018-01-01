Clerk Job in Kenya

Our Client a manufacturing company in Mt Kenya region is seeking to hire a HR Clerk to join their dedicated team.

Salary: 25k

Role Purpose: This role is responsible for maintaining records, preparing a variety of complex documents, and carrying out secretarial functions to support human resources procedures and policies.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

· Schedule interviews

· Maintain employee records, personnel files and departmental files

· Perform ad hoc requests from employees (E.g. Uniform distribution, Pay slips distribution )

· Interviewing new employees, checking references and organizing background checks

· Prepare, process, and review a variety of documents, including applicant/employee files, payroll records for completeness, accuracy, and submission standards

· Assist in administering employees benefit program and activities

· Filing

· Prepare ad-hoc reports

· Store, copy and scan company policies

· Operate a variety of office tools, including computers, specialized software, photocopiers, fax machines, and printers

· Establish and maintain cooperative work relationships with those contacted during the course of work operations

· Perform any other task or function as assigned by employer.

Requirements

· Certificate or Diploma in Human Resource Management

· 6 months – 1 year previous work experience in a HR department

· Hands-on experience with MS Office; MS Excel

· Basic knowledge of labor legislation

· Solid organizational and time-management skills