Clerk Job in Kenya

01:16

Our Client a manufacturing company in Mt Kenya region is seeking to hire a HR Clerk to join their dedicated team.
Salary: 25k
Role Purpose: This role is responsible for maintaining records, preparing a variety of complex documents, and carrying out secretarial functions to support human resources procedures and policies.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
·         Schedule interviews
·         Maintain employee records, personnel files and departmental files
·         Perform ad hoc requests from employees (E.g. Uniform distribution, Pay slips distribution )
·         Interviewing new employees, checking references and organizing background checks
·         Prepare, process, and review a variety of documents, including applicant/employee files, payroll records for completeness, accuracy, and submission standards
·         Assist in administering employees benefit program and activities

·         Filing
·         Prepare ad-hoc reports
·         Store, copy and scan company policies
·         Operate a variety of office tools, including computers, specialized software, photocopiers, fax machines, and printers
·         Establish and maintain cooperative work relationships with those contacted during the course of work operations
·         Perform any other task or function as assigned by employer.
Requirements
·         Certificate or Diploma in Human Resource Management
·         6 months – 1 year previous work experience in a HR department
·         Hands-on experience with MS Office; MS Excel
·         Basic knowledge of labor legislation
·         Solid organizational and time-management skills

If qualified kindly send your CV to recruitment@jantakenya.com clearly indicating ‘‘HR Clerk” on the subject line by 30th January 2018

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno