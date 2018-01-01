Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI goes mad over Kilimani Mums LADIES for bad-mouthing her, You have crossed the red-line

, , , 05:09

Monday, 15 January 2018 - Citizen TV’s anchor, Lillian Muli, is tired of people bad-mouthing her on various social media platforms especially Kilimani Mums ladies.

They have been spilling dirt on the popular anchor and she cannot take it anymore.

Lillian wrote a hard hitting message directed to those ladies badmouthing her in closed facebook groups.

This is what she wrote on her Insagram page.

She cannot take...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno