Citizen TV’ mother-in-law actor ‘NINJA’ weds his Mzungu fiancée in a lavish ceremony and here are a few PHOTOs

Monday, January 15, 2018 - Actor Jeff Okello better known as ‘ Ninja’ from his role in Citizen TV drama series ‘mother-in-law’ tied the knot with his Mzungu lover over the weekend.





The couple met four years ago in Nairobi’s Kayole Estate where the lady known as Katja Maria Huhta, from Finland, was doing volunteer work.





“I met my fiancée Katja Maria Huhta almost four years ago when she was doing volunteer work in Kayole and now we have an adorable daughter who will be turning eight months on Monday,” Okello said.





They are yet to decide where they will settle after the wedding, though they currently reside in Nairobi.





