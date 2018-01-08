Churchill Show’s CHIPUKEEZY spoils his LOVER with a lavish birthday treat - PHOTOs.

Monday, January 08, 2018 – Churchill Show comedian, Chipukeezy, spared no expense as he flew his s3xy girlfriend to a lavish hotel in Mombasa to celebrate her 25th birthday.

He then took to Instagram to write a sweet message for her and hinted that he wants to become a father in 2018.

He wrote:

You are annoying, you are awesome, you are kind, you are sweet but above all you are hard working.

As you celebrate your birthday today my love, I just want to wish you nothing but the Best May you be blessed with a baby boy this year.

Happy birthday babe_

I Love You”

