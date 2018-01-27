CHRIS MUSANDO deserved to die like dog! MOSES KURIA says over NASA’s claims that RAILA won the August 8th poll.

Saturday January 27, 2018 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT boss, Chris Musando, deserved to die because he cooked election figures on behalf of NASA coalition.





In a post on Friday , Kuria said that Msando deserved to face such an inhumane end from his tormentors who killed him because he had already cooked IEBC figures to please NASA leaders during the August 8th election.





Kuria’s disgraceful statement was a reaction to…



