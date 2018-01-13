Check out PHOTOs of the S3XY ex-P@RN star who was paid Ksh 13 million after S*X with DONALD TRUMP.

Saturday, January 13, 2018 - President Donald Trump can’t seem to catch a break and once again is on the headlines for all the wrong reasons.





The controversial POTUS is thought to have paid off a former adult film star a tidy sum, days before the 2016 election, as part of an agreement not to publicly discuss an alleged affair with the now President.





According to reports, Trump's personal attorney arranged for the lady to be paid $130,000 (Ksh 13million) in October of 2016 so that she would keep quiet about the event.





Trump, 71, and Clifford, 38, met at a celebrity golf tournament in July of 2006 where the encounter is said to have taken place.





However, the said lady and the White House have all denied that the affair ever took place.





See her photos in the next page



