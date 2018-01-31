Check out PHOTOs from RAILA ODINGA and his wife, IDA’s private celebratory party after swearing in.

Wednesday, January 31, 2018 - NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and his wife, Ida, held a low key private celebratory party at their Karen residence on Tuesday evening following the controversial swearing in.





Raila took the oath as the People’s President at Uhuru Park in front of thousands of his jubilant supporters.





However, his NASA co-principals, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, skipped the event.





The guests included controversial businessman Jimmy Wanjigi and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.





