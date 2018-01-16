CBK Governor Dr. PATRICK NJOROGE wins top award in Africa again - Two in a week! UHURU must be very proud

Tuesday January 16, 2018 - Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Dr. Patrick Njoroge, has added another feather in his cap after he was named Africa’s Governor of the year 2017 by Financial Times group


The group, through its The Banker Magazine, said Njoroge has acted swiftly to clean up the country’s banking sector.

"...he has improved supervision and guidance measures and spearheaded efforts to position Kenya as a…

  1. Anonymous
    16 January 2018 at 06:50

    Only fraudsters win prizes: he can't even tell us where the missing in action Eurobond is to date.

    Some awards are as garbage as this one dished out to a fraudster.

   

